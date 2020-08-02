No positive COVID-19 patients reported at Baystate Franklin, Wing, and Noble Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Sunday, there are no positive COVID-19 patients in critical care units at Baystate Health.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 20 patients with the coronavirus, none of whom are in ICU.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 20 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 110,077 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,406 deaths as of Saturday.