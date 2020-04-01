Non-essential aisles closed inside 3 major stores in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Walmart, Home Depot, and BJ’s Wholesale Club have all been working with the Massachusetts Board of Health and have participated in blocking off its non-essential aisles.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk told 22News BJ’s Wholesale Club in Chicopee is the first BJ’s nationwide to block off non-essential aisles within the store. Setting these restrictions will reduce unnecessary roaming and putting others at risk.

Only essential products will be accessible in those businesses.