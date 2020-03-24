Non-essential businesses now closed until April

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-essential businesses closed at noon today in Massachusetts.

For at least the next two weeks, all non-essential businesses in the state will be closed to help stop the coronavirus. Governor Baker issued a stay-at-home advisory on Monday and asked that all non-essential businesses close by noon on Tuesday. That includes businesses like hair and nail salons, barbershops, and recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Things that you will find open still are grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies. Restaurants will still offer take out and delivery.

There is new municipal relief legislation that would allow beer and wine in a sealed container to be included in a restaurant takeout or delivery meal. Currently, public transportation will remain open.

The governor is reassuring residents they will not be denied access to food or medication.

If you don’t know if your business is considered essential — you are advised to call your supervisor, and they will be able to let you know if the company is still open.

Non-essential businesses will re-open April 7. For a full list of stores log into our website.