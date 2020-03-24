Residents brave snow to purchase items at businesses ordered to temporarily close Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- For the next two weeks, non-essential businesses will be closed in Massachusetts to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

This includes salons, barbershops, and even recreational marijuana dispensaries. Non-essential businesses will have to close in Massachusetts starting Tuesday and that led people to come out to Theory Wellness in Chicopee to purchase recreational marijuana on this snowy Monday.

Cannabis customers maintained their social distance in line standing six feet apart. With so many businesses closing, there are concerns that some won’t be able to sustain themselves financially.

“They matter, they are the backbone of every community and we are doing everything we can to help them,” said Chicopee Mayor, John Vieu. “I know there are SPA loans at no interest and I’m hoping some businesses can take out those loans and can sustain through this crisis. This is temporary, and I know the city and its residents will come through in the end.”

Mayor Vieu told 22News they are working on a plan that would distribute community development block money to affected businesses to keep them in operation. Gov. Baker’s order restricts dispensaries from selling recreational marijuana, however medical marijuana is still allowed.

Non-essential businesses will have to remain closed until at least April, 7.