Northampton and Amherst approved to distribute 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines a week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor David J. Narkewicz announced that the Northampton Health Department has been approved to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Massachusetts residents.

Partnered with the Town of Amherst, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) will provide about 5,000 coronavirus vaccines a week to the region.

Both the Northampton and the Amherst sites will be operating five days per week. The Northampton site will be located at the Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz Street and Amherst will be operating at the Bangs Community Center at 70 Boltwood Walk.

Register online here:

Both sites are open to all Massachusetts residents eligible to receive the vaccine.