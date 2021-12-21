Northampton bar requiring customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The next time you go to The Dirty Truth in Northampton, you’ll see a sign now requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a similar sight to what you’d see in New York and Boston.

“We felt that it was only necessary with the current surge in COVID cases,” said Kyle Anderson, General Manager of The Dirty Truth.

Anderson said not only is the increase in COVID-19 cases a cause for concern but the holidays brings in people from all over to Northampton and he wants patrons to be able to safely enjoy this city bar.

“We have amazing clientele, our patrons are great, and they are very responsible so this is certainly something they want,” said Anderson. “It’s something that we need to do as a community space.”

For some bar-goers, the new requirement is sigh of relief. “I think I feel better. I think it’s important for a small community like Northampton, it’s important to be protecting the citizens,” said Lucy Sloan of Cummington.

Anderson says they are calling on the Northampton Board of Health to implement a city-wide mandate. According to the latest DPH data, in the last two weeks Northampton has reported 139 positive cases of COVID-19, compared to the beginning of November, when only 77 cases were reported.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday said he doesn’t want to tell communities whether to mandate vaccines or not, but he did implement an indoor mask advisory.