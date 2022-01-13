Northampton Board Of Health holds meeting on possible vaccine mandate

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re planning to wine and dine in Northampton you may need to bring your vaccine card with you.

The proposal was a contentious one, as no other western Massachusetts community has implemented such requirements. The requirement would be for certain businesses like eateries, bars and gyms.

“As the state DPH has shown the data and also data from the CDC how vaccines especially boosters protected against severe disease and death.” said Infectious Disease Dr. Joanne Levin.

This comes as COVID hospitalizations are reaching records highs and putting a threat to businesses. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.