NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A vaccine clinic will be held weekly at Thornes Marketplace in Northampton.

The Northampton Health Department announced the new weekly COVID vaccine clinic Located in Thornes Marketplace beginning Thursday. The walk-in clinic will be held every Thursday in March from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays March 12th, 19th, and 26th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Elks Lodge on 17 Spring Street in Florence offers the COVOD-19 vaccine on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson doses and boosters are available at both locations to those 5 years and older.

“I strongly encourage everyone to get their booster vaccine to help protect themselves and the most vulnerable members of our community. This new location is very accessible for downtown residents and workers. It is easily walkable, close to downtown PVTA bus stops, and is adjacent to the parking garage where the first hour is free. The time frame includes between meal hours for restaurant workers and classic after work evening hours until 6 p.m. I am very grateful for the partnership of Thornes Marketplace.” Health Director Merridith O’Leary

“Thornes is proud to partner with the City of Northampton to assist with safeguarding the Northampton community by adding this critical new vaccine location in the heart of downtown.” Jody Doele of Thornes Marketplace

“We need everyone to keep their guard up against future COVID. The booster doses have been very effective at keeping people out of the hospital, even with the Omicron variant which is still here. We need to work as a community to protect ourselves and our neighbors against future variants and move back toward our more usual lifestyles. Now is not the time to let down your guard.” Public Health Nurse Kate Kelly