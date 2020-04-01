Northampton emergency shelter opens to support COVID-19 pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton will be opening a 24/7 emergency shelter at Northampton High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Northampton’s mayor’s office, the shelter will serve residents of ServiveNet’s two overnight homeless shelters located on Center Street and Grove Street which are closing. The city has also prepared meals for the site with help from Smith College and the Hampshire County House of Corrections.

The Northampton COVID-19 Emergency Management Team has spent the last several weeks planning, setting up the shelter, securing resources, and working with ServiceNet officials. The 24/7 shelter will be staffed by ServiceNet staff, city workers, and community volunteers including security provided by the Northampton Police Department.

Before entering the shelter, staff and shelter residents will be screened by health questions, and if any suspected illness is shown, they will not be allowed into the facility and will be directed for medical evaluation and isolation at a different location. Those who are allowed inside will be screened twice a day.

Interested in volunteering? Contact Assistant Chief Andrew Pelis at apelis@northamptonma.gov for more information. If you would like to donate to the shelter, click here.