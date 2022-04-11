NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Health Department is encouraging residents to report positive at-home COVID tests to its department in order to improve gaps in data created by the lack of a standardized state-wide reporting system for at-home COVID-19 tests.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the City of Northampton Public Health Department, Test reports may be submitted online or by calling public health nursing directly.

The new reporting function is primarily intended for data collection and disease surveillance purposes, and therefore reports may be completed anonymously if individuals do not want to be identified or contacted by the Health Department. Individuals who are seeking guidance or assistance with isolation and quarantine may contact public health nursing at (413)-587-4919. Private health information is handled securely and confidentially, and any public-facing reports will not contain any identifying information.

In addition to reporting current at-home tests, individuals may report tests that were taken previously. At-home testing reports will add to data provided by tests reported through the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Tests performed by providers, pharmacies, higher education testing sites, other laboratory testing sites (eg. drive-thru and walk-up sites, testing clinics), and school pooled testing programs are all reported to the Massachusetts DPH as required by law. Residents should not report an at-home test if they have already been tested through such a site.