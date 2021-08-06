Northampton Health Department advising business owners to require masks indoors

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Northampton Board of Health is advising business owners to require masks indoors.

Hampshire County is listed as “moderate” level of transmitting coronavirus. The CDC guidance issued last week, recommends that everyone in a place with a “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmission rate wear a face-covering indoor public places regardless of vaccination status.

According to a social media post from the Northampton Board of Health, due to a rapid surge in COVID-19 infections attributed to the Delta variant, a virtual meeting will be held on Monday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. for business owners and managers. The Board of Health will discuss public health strategies, including mandatory face covering requirements in local businesses to help reduce the risk of transmission.

Because the rapidly evolving Delta variant and COVID-19 infection rates, as well as an uptick in cases and outbreaks in Northampton businesses, the Health Department issued the following statement:

“We are advising in the meantime that all local businesses take it upon themselves to require masks indoors for both employees and customers regardless of vaccination status.” Northampton Health Department

The Northampton Health Department is also encouraging employees at local businesses and workplaces to get a COVID-19 vaccine to help reduce the evolution of future variants of coronavirus. The City of Northampton is offering to set up a vaccine clinic at any place of business to help vaccinate employees. There are also three clinics held weekly with walk-in availability or to schedule an appointment visit NorthamptonMa.gov or for more information call the Health Department at 413-587-1216.

Northampton COVD-19 Vaccine Clinics

Pulaski Park: Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Municipal Building: Thursdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Northampton High School: Thursdays 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Between July 29 and August 4, the CDC reports Hampshire County has 66 cases of COVID-19 with two people who have been admitted to the hospital. There have been 6,201 tested and 1.27% positivity rate within the 7 day data period. The CDC also reports 55.5% of the total population in Hampshire County have been fully vaccinated.

There have been a total of 9,315 cases of COVID-19 in Hampshire County, and 300 total deaths according to John Hopkins University.

(Issued July 30th, 2021)

The Department of Public Health has issued a new mask advisory in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance.

Fully vaccinated individuals are advised to wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if:

You have a weakened immune system

You are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition

Someone in your household has a weakened immune system

Someone in your household is at increased risk for severe disease

Someone in your home is unvaccinated

If you live, work, or are traveling in an area with substantial or high community transmission of COVID-19

Masks are still mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems (including rideshares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations), in healthcare facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.