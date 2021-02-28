Northampton lifts restrictions on sports and recreational activities

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to the state moving into Phase 3, Step 2 on Monday, one western Massachusetts city is loosening its own restrictions.

According to a news release sent to 22News, The Northampton Health Director, Merridith O’Leary announce Sunday that the city is lifting the order restricting sports in Northampton. The order was originally put into place in November 2020.

This means that all sports and recreational activities in Northampton will now follow along with the state guidelines for sports, set forth by Governor Charlie Baker.

However, the Northampton Health Department still has additional requirements in effect for sports and recreational programs:

Use of Northampton Health Departments Health Screening Self-Certification for all participants

If notified of a positive COVID-19 participant you must promptly report this to the Northampton Health Department or within twelve (12) hours of initial reporting

I’m proud that Northampton has done such a great job preventing the spread of COVID-19 that the Board feels comfortable easing restrictions on sports. With the number of new cases in steady decline in our area, I’m excited to root on Northampton teams and to watch city children enjoy the physical and mental benefits of organized athletics. Northampton Health Director Merridith O’Leary

The Board of Health is asking that those participating in sports and recreational programs “to keep successful strategies in place.”

The order will officially be lifted on Monday, March 1. For more information on the Northampton Health Department, click here, or call 413-587-1214