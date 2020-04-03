Breaking News
Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz symptom-free from COVID-19; leaving isolation

Coronavirus Local Impact

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz is feeling better, more than a week after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor announced on Twitter Friday that he has been symptom-free for the past 72 hours, and has been cleared to leave isolation.

“I urge everyone to remain home, physically distance, and keep washing those hands. Stay safe and healthy,” he wrote.

Narkewicz announced last Thursday that he had tested positive for the illness, and had entered isolation.

