Northampton reopens some parks and recreational areas

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several parks and recreational areas are reopening in Northampton Friday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Northampton Health Department Director Merridith O’Leary will lift part of the order to allow the use of the following recreation areas:

Northampton Parks Open

Agnes Fox Park

Arcanum Field

Ellerbrook Field

Lampron Park

Maines Field

Look Park

Pulaski Park

Sheldon Field

Veterans Field

On April 4, O’Leary ordered the closing of school play areas, parks and recreation areas, and play structures to the public.

According to the news release, the intent is to safely reopen recreation areas for individual use or for family recreation and to not endorse long excursions. The CDC and the Northampton Health Department still encourage residents to stay home. The city is also urging residents to limit their visits to the parks and avoid any area that looks over-crowded so that others can safely enjoy them as well.

“Governor Baker’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ advisory is still in effect and the Health Department does not encourage the public to leave their homes except for essential trips for necessary supplies. At this stage of the pandemic, it is critical that we do not lose the progress we have achieved in controlling the spread of COVID-19.” Merridith O’Leary,Northampton Health Department Director

The Governor’s order to wear a face-covering in public went into effect Wednesday for both indoors and outdoors where you cannot maintain six feet of distance from others. Children under the age of two years should not wear face coverings or masks.

The fit of face coverings should be as follows:

Fit securely and comfortably against the side of the face;

Be secured with ties or ear loops;

Allow for breathing without restriction; and

Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change of shape.

The following people fall under the exceptions of those who shouldn’t wear face coverings: