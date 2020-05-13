Northampton revises face-covering requirements in public

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton has announced a revision of its face-covering requirements after reopening several outdoor facilities.

According to the Northampton Board of Health, all residents are now required to wear face-coverings in the additional areas listed below:

All parks and recreation areas that have been opened to the public Any bike path or multipurpose trail, including but not limited to the MassCentral Rail Trail Norwottuck section, Rocky Hill Trail, and the New Haven and Northampton Canal Rail Trail Manhan section Any other public place within the city where a person cannot reasonably expect to maintain at least six feet of distance from all others at all times

A change in the face-covering guidelines came after it was noted areas such as public parks and recreational locations were crowded since reopening May 8, making it extremely difficult for people to follow social distance guidelines.

“The least confusing and most effective approach is to require masks in most places where people will encounter other people – at work, on essential shopping trips, and when in public recreational spaces. If everybody’s wearing a mask, it will dramatically reduce the opportunity and possibility of spread of COVID-19,” said Northampton Health Director Merridith O’Leary.