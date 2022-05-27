NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One community holding a meeting to discuss ending their temporary mask mandate, despite COVID cases rising here in western Mass.

The Northampton School Committee held a special meeting tonight on a possible vote on ending their COVID mask mandate. The school board voted 6-2 in favor to end the mask mandate.

“In the meantime, I think it’s important that we take the advice and recommendation of our public health department,” said committee officials.

The city’s health department recommends that masks be optional and those who wish to wear them can do so as they please.