NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Senior Center has announced that they will begin gradually returning to in-person activities starting Monday, February 28.

Some services remaining online or as curbside (drop off/ pick up) available only. The protocols will be continually assessed as changes occur in COVID-19 community impact.

Proof of vaccination is now required to enter the senior center (Boosters are included in this definition if you qualify). This requirement will provide additional COVID-19 related protection to the seniors who choose to use the facility. The Board of Health Vaccine Requirement for the Senior Center can be found on the City of Northampton’s COVID-19 webpage.

The Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All returning members, and those seeking membership, are required to have a one time (15 min) orientation with staff before using the center and attending programs. Call ahead to schedule: 413-587-1228.

PROGRAMS & SERVICES STARTING FEBRUARY 28th – MARCH 4th: SMALL GROUPS (social distancing guidelines are still in place)

Fitness Center will resume as of February 28 through reservation (8 person limit). We will now be offering the option of either a 30 minute or an hour long slot to accommodate more people and their preferences. (Note: 3 sessions max are allowed weekly – in either timeframe, including Saturdays which will resume in April -by appointment only ). In order to use the fitness center you must complete the membership paperwork, get your doctors sign-off and attend an orientation prior to starting your membership).

Classes – See individual listings* on city website for details, only small class sizes allow social distancing

Game Room will be open for billiards (max 4 per hour, sign-up at reception)

Movies (with 6ft distance, no reservation required)

Curbside Lunch and Food Distribution Programs will continue as pick-up options

STARTING MARCH 7th – MARCH 11th

Fitness Classes will be offered in person and as a hybrid option as of March 7th. Registration on MyActiveCenter.com is still the best way to sign-up and pay. However, we will take payments at reception. Many members continue to enjoy fitness classes on Zoom and even though some people will return to classes on-site, anyone who wants to continue on Zoom will still have this option for most fitness offerings.

STARTING MARCH 14th- MARCH 18th

Wellness Services – Reiki resumes March 14th and Foot Clinics resume March 15th. Please call to schedule.

STARTING in APRIL – Activities that cannot be done six feet apart will likely be able to start in April if all continues to look good with transmission rates.

Saturday Fitness Hours (8:15-11:45) will resume in April, by appointment only

Larger Group Activities and Classes that cannot occur while social distancing will start once this guideline is lifted (ie. large discussion groups, cards, knitting group etc)

STARTING WHEN MASK MANDATE IS LIFTED

Food and Beverages On-site: The Bistro and Coffee Shop will not reopen just yet. Once the mask mandate is lifted we will announce a date when food and drink will again be served on-site (it looks like this may happen soon, definitely sometime this Spring). Until then curbside lunch will continue to be provided (register and pay on MyActiveCenter.com) and we will be planning for lots of options for sharing food together as we move forward.

Registration: Most classes and services require pre-registration or an appointment. Registration for classes can be done easily on MyActiveCenter.com and by phone. Please note that some classes may remain virtual depending on the instructors preferences, some may be offered on-site only and others will be offered in a hybrid option (on Zoom and as an in-person class, please call if you are not sure).