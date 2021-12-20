Northampton Senior Center requiring vaccination proof to enter

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, organizations across the state are putting new, stricter precautions in place. Visitors to the Northampton Senior Center must now show proof of vaccination. This new precaution was decided during a vote by the Northampton Board of Health.

Fully vaccinated means an individual has a received either the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson, or the second shot Moderna or Pfizer at least 14 days before. 22News asked the Northampton Public Health Director, Merridith O’Leary, if Northampton would be extending this precaution beyond the senior center.

“Community transmission is at it’s highest here in Northampton, so we’re going to be looking at the data very closely and deciding if we’re going to require it at further business and or the municipal buildings,” O’Leary said.

The next board of health meeting will be held in January. As of now there is no city wide requirement to show proof of vaccination to enter public spaces. On Friday, the state reported 103 new cases in Hampshire County.