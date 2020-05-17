Breaking News
Baystate Health: Over 10,400 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,531 positive
Northampton streets quiet as Smith college students attend online graduation ceremony

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College held its commencement ceremony Sunday.

Any other year, it attracts thousands to Northamptons businesses and restaurants.

This year, though, commencement was held online via live stream and the city is struggling.

Local Northampton resident Liz Cole couldn’t have imagined seeing the city’s streets as empty as they are now.

“It is crazy to see towns like this,” said Cole. “Very little foot traffic, all the shops are closed, a lot of my friends own small businesses and restaurants and they are so scared, their employees are really struggling.”

Most of Northampton’s normally busy retail stores remain closed, while a few restaurants run curbside pickup.

