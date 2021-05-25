Northampton to lift all COVID-19 emergency restrictions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Effective Saturday, May 29th, the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in Northampton will end, which coincides with the lifting of restrictions statewide ordered by Governor Baker.

On Saturday all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts will end, including the face mask order with some exceptions where face coverings will continue to be mandated. Exceptions include: healthcare facilities, congregate care settings, shared transportation and public transportation, Pre-K, elementary, and secondary education settings with the exception of outdoor activities such as recess, physical education, and extracurricular sports.

The most recent CDC guidelines advise individuals who have been fully vaccinated — meaning it’s been two weeks since your second dose of the vaccine — do not need to wear a mask in most settings, with some exceptions. Detailed information about the revised face-covering mandate in Massachusetts can be found on the state’s website.

These guidelines do not apply to people who are not vaccinated. People who have not received any COVID-19 vaccination should continue to wear masks in most public set COVID-19. This guidance is also in place to protect others around them, especially those who are also not vaccinated and therefore at risk.

While there are now many situations where it is safe to not wear a mask, it is a personal choice each person must make according to what is best for their own comfort and health situation. Some vaccinated people should still take precautions and keep their masks on, particularly those with severe immunosuppression and other severe health issues.

COVID-19 continues to be a reportable disease. All workplaces, businesses, food service establishments, healthcare settings, schools, and institutes of higher education are required to report all cases of COVID-19 to their local board of health and are required to comply with contact tracing efforts.