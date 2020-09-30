Northfield issues trick-or-treating guidance for Halloween

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be door-to-door trick-or-treating in Northfield this Halloween, but the police department does offer guidance concerning the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Northfield Police Department, many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. Anyone who may have COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not participate in any Halloween festivities or give out Halloween candy.

The Town of Northfield Selectboard issued the following trick-or-treating guidance:

Only approach homes/businesses that have lights on or have person visibly dispensing candy

Candy dispensed by resident only (wearing gloves)

Trick-or-treaters should not reach into the bowl

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)

If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

A costume mask should not be used as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Adhere to social distancing guidelines by family/group

The police also note there will be no Rag Shag Parade this year.