Not disposing PPE properly can put you and others in jeopardy

Coronavirus Local Impact

(WWLP) – More people are wearing gloves and masks, but many of these items are being left on sides of streets and parking lots.

Wearing gloves during this pandemic is a way to keep you safe but when you take them off and just throw them on the ground, you’re defeating the purpose.

Several viewers have also seen them in store parking lots as well. Though gloves can help reduce the risk, you can still spread germs by wearing them since you can still cause cross contamination.

The CDC says if you use gloves do not touch the outside later with you bare hands. Also, be sure to wash your hands after you’re done wearing the gloves.


