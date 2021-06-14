Novavax vaccine study shows highly effective against variants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, including against variants. With cases down and demand for vaccines also down, what does this mean, and how are we doing locally in terms of vaccinating the local population?

The point that doctors 22News spoke to really wanted to emphasize about this COVID vaccine is that it’s 100% effective against moderate to severe disease. So those who were vaccinated and got COVID only had mild cases.

The Maryland-based company, Novavax, has those results from their phase three clinical trial of 30,000 people. They are now planning on applying for authorization from the FDA. The vaccine is 93% percent effective against what the CDC defined as “variants of concern or interest” which include the UK variant.

Novavax was one of five drug makers to get funding from the Trump Administration to make the vaccine.

“The side effects are very minimal and only I think chills, arm pain and they last only about two days so it looks like it’s very tolerable.” Dr. Armando Paez, Baystate Health Infectious Disease

Massachusetts is currently seeing between 20,000 and 30,000 residents become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 every day. Governor Baker’s goal is 4.1-million vaccinations by the beginning of June and we’re at 3.93 million as of Friday.

Doctors say this is another option for people who haven’t been vaccinated yet. It’s also being studied for children’s vaccination.