Octoberfest celebrations in Springfield kick off differently this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant in Springfield kicked off it’s Oktoberfest celebrations.

Friday night, the annual keg tapping happened but with a few COVID-19 twists. Oktoberfest usually draws large crowds, so this year patrons will have to buy tickets for the dinner show on Friday and Saturday.

Each table is 6-feet apart and you must remain seated, so unfortunately no dancing this year. Nevertheless, Rudi Scherff of The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant says Oktoberfest will still be fun!

“We started the Oktoberfest here in Springfield in 2003 and we’ve been having some shape or form every year and each year it gets different every year it gets better and people keep coming and they keep having a great time,” said Scherff.

Oktoberfest fest is going on throughout the month of October. You’ll need to purchase tickets for Friday and Saturday’s ahead of time.

They can be bought on the restaurant’s website.