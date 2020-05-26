Offices re-open in Massachusetts with restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday will be the first day back in the office for many workers in the state since Monday was a federal holiday.

Offices that are opening back up will only be allowed up to 25 percent capacity and all employees will need to maintain six feet of social distance. Common spaces like break rooms will need to be reconfigured, cafeterias will only be able to operate with prepackaged food, physical partitions must separate workstations that cannot be spaced out.

All workplaces will also have to ensure access to handwashing facilities on-site and supple workers with adequate cleaning products. Everyone who works in an office is still being encouraged to work from home if possible.

Businesses will also be required to self-certify they are adhering to safety requirements laid out by the state. That includes have a plan on-premises for dealing with the virus and hanging posters which include safety standards and rules.

