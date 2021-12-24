Omicron surge impacting travel plans for many

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Record high COVID-19 cases are making the busy travel holiday season a little more concerning. The higher cases come as airport volume reaches new highs for the week.

On Thursday, the TSA screened 2.18 million Americans at their airport checkpoints across the country, which is about 1.3 million more than this day last year. Travelers 22News spoke with are being cautious, especially with Omicron being detected in the majority of new cases.

Andrew Durnin from Clinton, Connecticut told 22News, “I’m feeling like mostly good its getting better. The new variant is scary too, so yeah mostly good, just trying to stay as safe as possible.”

The CDC advised travelers to get tested before indoor, holiday gatherings with family outside of their household. And of course, if you haven’t already, get the COVID-19 booster shot.