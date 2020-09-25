On-site COVID-19 testing available for Springfield’s elderly public housing tenants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s elderly public housing tenants are being tested for COVID-19 close to where they live.
For several hours Friday, Baystate Medical Center personnel conducted on site testing for people living at the Springfield housing authorities Saab Court high rise apartment complex.
It’s a collaboration between the S.H.A. and Baystate Medical Center in keeping with Governor Charlie Baker’s “Stop The Spread” program.
The Baystate Medical Center team made provisions to test up to 150 men and women on a first come, first served basis, results expected within 24 to 48 hours.
The testing team will be at the housing authorities Moxon apartments in Indian Orchard next Wednesday.
This is all part of focusing on areas where there have been higher than normal rates of coronavirus infection.