On-site COVID-19 testing available for Springfield’s elderly public housing tenants

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s elderly public housing tenants are being tested for COVID-19 close to where they live.

For several hours Friday, Baystate Medical Center personnel conducted on site testing for people living at the Springfield housing authorities Saab Court high rise apartment complex.

It’s a collaboration between the S.H.A. and Baystate Medical Center in keeping with Governor Charlie Baker’s “Stop The Spread” program.

The Baystate Medical Center team made provisions to test up to 150 men and women on a first come, first served basis, results expected within 24 to 48 hours.

The testing team will be at the housing authorities Moxon apartments in Indian Orchard next Wednesday.

This is all part of focusing on areas where there have been higher than normal rates of coronavirus infection.