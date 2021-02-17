One day COVID-19 testing site held at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is opening up a COVID-19 testing site in the Indian Orchard neighborhood Wednesday.

AMR will be conducting the testing site at JFK Middle School on 1385 Berkshire Ave from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are encouraged to pre-register to cut down on waiting time but walk-ins will be accepted.

The results are expected in under 72 hours. According to the registration page, negative results will get emailed and positive results will receive a phone call.

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton Harris says this testing site is to provide additional testing capacity specifically to neighborhoods in Springfield.

The city says they are continuing to explore other neighborhoods and will increase testing sites as resources become available.