OneHolyoke CDC awarded grant to prevent spread of COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A grant has been awarded to a local organization to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

OneHolyoke Community Development Center was awarded a COVID-19 Community Grant Program by Health and Resources in Action and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The grant will be used to educate and train Holyoke residents on ways to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Communities of color in Massachusetts were among the hardest hit by the pandemic. With the grant funding, OneHolyoke CDC plans to conduct a public information campaign that will focus on Hispanic neighborhoods. The campaign will address the disproportionate spread of the virus among communities of color.

Physical distancing, hygiene, mask wearing and other harm reduction behaviors will be shared in both English and Spanish through OneHolyoke CDC’s social media.