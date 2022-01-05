OneHolyoke CDC host vaccine clinic at the end of every month

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke CDC will continue to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for any eligible person ages five and older.

The vaccine clinic will be held on the fourth Friday of every month starting Friday, January 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Flats Community Building on 43 North Canal Street.

The clinic offers all three vaccines and boosters, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. To register for an appointment you are asked to call (413) 244-3254 or Spanish (413) 409-2004. Registration is not required, but encouraged.

Alongside the vaccine clinic on the last Friday of every month, there will also be community events. On January 28th there will be a Meet and Greet with Holyoke city counselors and school committee members.

“We try to host simultaneous events in order to bring a larger crowd for our vaccine efforts. We have different themes to host on our Final Friday events throughout the next year,” said Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, Director of Community Engagement and Resident Services for OneHolyoke CDC.

OneHolyoke CDC will also host a vaccine clinic in Turners falls on Thursday, January 20 from 5-7 p.m., 24 3rd Street.