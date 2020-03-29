Breaking News
222 positive COVID-19 cases reported by Baystate Health, 1,384 tested
Online portal launched for people to donate PPE, volunteer to support COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus Local Impact

A box of masks imported from Japan sits inside a Yifeng Pharmacy in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Pharmacies in Wuhan are restricting customers to buying one mask at a time amid high demand and worries over an outbreak of a new coronavirus. The number of cases of the new virus has risen to over 400 in China and the death toll to 9, Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An online portal has been developed for individuals and companies to easily donate or sell personal protective equipment and volunteer to support the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Baker-Polito Administration, the portal was designed to ensure front line responders get the protective equipment they need to support trained volunteers to join the crew.

Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need.

We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand. Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times.

Governor Baker

Critically needed personal protective equipment include:

N95/N99 masks (respirators)Surgical/procedure masks
Facemasks with integrated shieldsPowered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)
GogglesGloves
Protective suits/gownsBooties/shoe covers
HeadcoversHand sanitizer
Sanitizing wipes 

