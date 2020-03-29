Online portal launched for people to donate PPE, volunteer to support COVID-19 outbreak

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An online portal has been developed for individuals and companies to easily donate or sell personal protective equipment and volunteer to support the COVID-19 outbreak.
Online Portal
According to the Baker-Polito Administration, the portal was designed to ensure front line responders get the protective equipment they need to support trained volunteers to join the crew.
Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need.
We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand. Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times.Governor Baker
Critically needed personal protective equipment include:
|N95/N99 masks (respirators)
|Surgical/procedure masks
|Facemasks with integrated shields
|Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)
|Goggles
|Gloves
|Protective suits/gowns
|Booties/shoe covers
|Headcovers
|Hand sanitizer
|Sanitizing wipes