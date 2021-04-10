Only one more educator vaccination day left

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As schools re-open throughout western Massachusetts, educators are being vaccinated for protection against the COVID-19 Virus.

The clinic site at Eastfield Mall is one of seven statewide where public and private school educators and a host of other school personnel have the opportunity this weekend to get their shots. It’s not just teachers, but bus and van drivers, custodial staff, and food service workers who need this protection as schools open throughout the Pioneer Valley.

And it’s a popular decision from Governor Charlie Baker to move these men and women to the head of the line during this final weekend.

“I definitely think it’s very important because we want the teachers to feel safe in order to go back so the teachers feel safe when they’re teaching and also reduces the risk of spreading,” Shane Ziemba from Amherst said.

“Yeah, I think its really important I have a few teachers in my life and I know that they’re out and about and being exposed while they’re in schools. They’ve recently gone back so I think its really important to make sure they’re protected while they’re teaching the youth” Lauren McGrath from Northampton said.

But the window of opportunity is narrowing for school personnel vaccinations at the seven state run sites. There’s only one more day, Sunday, to innoculate the remainder of the four hundred thousand men and women eligible for the COVID-19 protection