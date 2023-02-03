BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in Massachusetts are at medium risk except for Hampden, Hampshire, and Berkshire Counties which are at low risk.

State public health officials reported 112 new confirmed deaths and 5,160 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

• 0-4 years: 962

• 5-9 years: 439

• 10-14 years: 404

• 15-19 years: 440

• 20-29 years: 1,159

• 30-39 years: 1,377

• 40-49 years: 1,148

• 50-59 years: 1,349

• 60-69 years: 1,311

• 70-79 years: 1,145

• 80+ years: 1,060

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 67,344 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,332,409 molecular tests administered.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.31%

Hospitalizations:

On January 31st, there were 211 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 744 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 78 patients in intensive care units, 32 patients intubated, 486 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

• New Cases: 5,160

• Total Cases: 2,005,433

• New Deaths: 112

• Total Deaths: 21,938

Probable COVID-19 Cases

• New Cases: 2,004

• New Deaths: 65

• Total Deaths: 1,833

Vaccinations:

• Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,624,009

• First booster doses administered: 3,489,835

• Second booster doses administered: 1,611,865

(CDC)

Hampden County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 515

• Total Confirmed Cases: 170,298

• New Deaths: 13

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,104

Hampshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 118

• Total Confirmed Cases: 39,319

• New Deaths: 2

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 439

Franklin County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 33

• Total Confirmed Cases: 14,616

• New Deaths: 1

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 188

Berkshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 120

• Total Confirmed Cases: 34,924

• New Deaths: 7

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 465