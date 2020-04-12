Open Pantry Community Services unable to hold traditional Easter meal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Open Pantry Community Services was forced to cancel its traditional Easter Meal Sunday.

It was planned to be held at the High School of Commerce in Springfield, but couldn’t be adapted to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

Religious officials the world over are preaching patience and prayer this week, as even our humanitarian organizations struggle to cope.

Christian Cathedral Church’s own Archbishop Timothy Paul told 22News that many local food banks are stretched thin during this pandemic.

“There are people that are suffering right now the homeless, the food banks are stretched,” said Paul. “We are going to do our part and we wanted to encourage people to tell you we are praying for you as people of faith.”

The Open Pantry Meal will be rescheduled for another date.