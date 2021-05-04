Options for residents at risk for eviction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A virtual town hall meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss options for people who may be at risk of being evicted or are in the process of being evicted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed how close to homelessness people are in our communities. Many people have lost jobs during the pandemic making it hard to pay bills, including rent. An eviction moratorium in Massachusetts expired last October. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) extended a national eviction moratorium to June 30, 2021.

The meeting provided information on access to legal advice and outlined the eviction process. They also discussed financial assistance options for both renters and landlords.

Below is a list of organizations involved in the meeting that provide support services to tenants and landlords: