ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Board of Health voted to rescind the mask mandate effective Saturday, March 5.

According to the town’s website, a public notice dated Friday, March 4, during the Board of Health discussed the local indoor mask mandate the during a meeting Tuesday and motioned a voted to rescind. However, masks are still required in schools at this time. The School Committee will meet next week to discuss their mask mandates.

The town reports a total of 12 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 with half of all local COVID-19 deaths having occurred in the last 8 weeks. There are 8 new cases this week with a rate of 1.21 cases per day over the last two weeks, which brought the total number of cases in Orange to 1,628.

There are a total of 63% of residents fully vaccinated as of March 4.

