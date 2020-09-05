Oregon, Washington, Wyoming added to list of COVID-19 lower-risk states

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three more states have been added to the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order.

According to the Mass.gov website, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming were added to lower-risk states effective 12:01 a.m. on September 5.

Back in July, Gov. Charlie Baker implemented a travel ban and it initially included nearly every state in the US except for those in New England. In order to get off the restricted list, states have to have a positive test rate of 5 percent or below.

Low-risk states currently are:

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state, not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result in a $500 fine per day.