Organization provides place for Springfield students to learn remotely

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield students are learning remotely to start the school year which could be an issue for parents who have to work.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is currently offering a space where students can safely and efficiently learn remote.

The community center has designated three different rooms open to students from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily so students can bring their laptops and safely distance and take part in class while at the same time still be able to interact with others.

There is also staff members on hand to assist with schoolwork and help with any technical issues.

The community center’s CEO and President Ronn Johnson told 22News this is a great resource for parents who want their child to be safe and in an academic environment while at work.

“Many of our parents have to go to work, or the child is sometimes in substitute care in some situations or they may have been with family all summer long and they want an opportunity to interact with their peers but in a safe way.”

Students also get an hour break and breakfast and lunch are also provided free of cost.

Currently just over 20 students are using the learning spaces and Johnson said the most they can take is around 40 students.