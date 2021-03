WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Original Western Mass Home & Garden Show is still on for this year but it is being moved to the summer due to pandemic restrictions.

It’s normally held in March but this year it will be held from August 20 through the 22 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

The show has been held for 65 years and is put on by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of western Massachusetts.