Outdoor fitness classes allowed in Massachusetts Monday

(WWLP) – Outdoor fitness classes have been moved to phase 1 of Massachusetts’ four-phase reopening plan and can now take place starting Monday.

According to the reopening plan on Mass.gov, starting Monday outdoor fitness classes can take place, but with certain restrictions.

Organized educational programs, activities, and outdoor public art installations may occur in

outdoor spaces during Phase 1 only if the program does not require individual participants to

share equipment or make physical contact in order to engage in the activity, subject to the

following guidelines:

To allow for adequate social distancing for the activity the layout of the class should be managed to accommodate a minimum of 12 ft distance between each individual activity station.

Facial coverings are required, and instructors and participants must always comply with all social distancing requirements and remain six feet apart.

Programs must be conducted without shared equipment, tools or materials

Activities must be limited to gatherings of no more than 10, including the instructor

Organizers must use a pre-registration process to ensure group size.

Instructors must be familiar with all protocols and procedures to maintain a safe activity,

Temporary signage will be posted to inform the public of public health guidelines and standards of behavior during the program

If using outdoor displays or tables, add protective barriers, when possible, and/or disinfect before and after use.

Personal training sessions were also moved to phase two with restrictions.