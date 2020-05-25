Outdoor fitness classes allowed in Massachusetts Monday

(WWLP) – Outdoor fitness classes have been moved to phase 1 of Massachusetts’ four-phase reopening plan and can now take place starting Monday.
According to the reopening plan on Mass.gov, starting Monday outdoor fitness classes can take place, but with certain restrictions.
Organized educational programs, activities, and outdoor public art installations may occur in
outdoor spaces during Phase 1 only if the program does not require individual participants to
share equipment or make physical contact in order to engage in the activity, subject to the
following guidelines:
To allow for adequate social distancing for the activity the layout of the class should be managed to accommodate a minimum of 12 ft distance between each individual activity station.
- Facial coverings are required, and instructors and participants must always comply with all social distancing requirements and remain six feet apart.
- Programs must be conducted without shared equipment, tools or materials
- Activities must be limited to gatherings of no more than 10, including the instructor
- Organizers must use a pre-registration process to ensure group size.
- Instructors must be familiar with all protocols and procedures to maintain a safe activity,
- Temporary signage will be posted to inform the public of public health guidelines and standards of behavior during the program
- If using outdoor displays or tables, add protective barriers, when possible, and/or disinfect before and after use.
Personal training sessions were also moved to phase two with restrictions.