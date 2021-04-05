Over 1.4 million fully vaccinated in Massachusetts: how long does immunity last?

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 51 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 1.4 million people in Massachusetts.

The length of time you are immune from a disease following vaccination can vary. Some vaccines give immunity for a lifetime, but vaccines like the flu require annual doses called boosters.

For COVID-19, immunity looks to last for at least several months after you’re fully vaccinated.

“The evidence right now is certainly 6 months or longer. I would expect that it would likely be through the rest of this year but there is still a possibility that we need boosters or additional boosters that would incorporate new variants,” chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Robert Roose said.

Vaccine companies have begun making and testing versions of their vaccines that protect against variants of the virus. Once you get the vaccine, you are given a vaccination card, proving that you have received your doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking you not to laminate the card or post it on social media.

“This is an important document for you to keep for your medical records and ensure that you don’t lose it. In terms of laminating it or not I think the idea is that if you need a booster or if it becomes something else in the future you need your card can be accessible,” Dr. Roose said.

Instead the CDC recommends taking a picture of the front and back of the card with your phone and keeping it private.