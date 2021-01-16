Over 239,000 people in Mass vaccinated for COVID-19, more on the way

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to a weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, over 239,000 people in Massachusetts have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.



Julia Forrant of Ludlow said one of her family members has received the vaccine. She said she and her family look forward to getting theirs.

“We all are pretty much are willing to get it when it’s available to us. We are excited for her, especially because she is around people who could expose her often so we are definitely happy for her,” Forrant said.

Jerry Rivera of Chicopee said he will be getting the vaccine.

“I mean hopefully with the vaccine things will start picking up a bit, people will start getting healthier and life returns to normal,” Rivera said.

As first responders continue to receive the vaccine here in Massachusetts, more vaccines are on the way. Nearly 347,000 COVID-19 vaccines of both Moderna and Pfizer have been shipped to Massachusetts.

Jenny Rivera of Holyoke said she works in a local school system and it’s important to her to get vaccinated.

“It’s very very important to get it. It will help out the kids, it will help us. I have an underlying condition myself so I am working remotely, but I am looking forward to getting it. We need to get back to normal,” Jenny Rivera told 22News.

Beginning Monday, January 18, staff and residents of congregate care settings, such as shelters and prisons, will be vaccinated.

Phase two of the vaccination rollout is slated to begin in February.