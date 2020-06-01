Over 30,000 individuals tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health, 7,456 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 30,211 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported by the health system, 22,379 individuals have tested negative, 7,456 have tested positive, and 376 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke

Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 96,965 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,846 deaths.