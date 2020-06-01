1  of  2
Watch Live
3:30PM: Governor Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus 3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Over 30,000 individuals tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health, 7,456 tested positive

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mercy Medical Center helping overdose patients get treatment after being discharged

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has tested a total of 30,211 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported by the health system, 22,379 individuals have tested negative, 7,456 have tested positive, and 376 are still pending.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 96,965 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,846 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today