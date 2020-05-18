Over $50 million to help support local food banks, people in need

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced $56 million will help support overburdened food banks.

The bulk of the funding will be distributed through a $36 million food security infrastructure grant program. Some of the recommendations made by the food security task force were put together by the coronavirus command center.

The grants will be put toward increasing food delivery, food banks, food pantry capacity, and programs that will make it easier for SNAP and WIC benefit recipients to receive food. Another $12 million will also be put toward supplying food pantries with 25,000 family food boxes per week.

Farms, retailers, fisheries, and other food system businesses will be getting food to people who need it.