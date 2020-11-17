Palmer reporting increase in COVID-19 cases

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:


PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Palmer is reporting a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

According to Town Manager Ryan McNutt, last Thursday, the town reported 36 positive cases but is up to 57 now, with over 21 of them reported since Friday. Three of those new cases are infants under one years of age.

All of these cases have been tracked back to unmasked indoor gatherings.

Town officials there are urging residents to be vigilant about Thanksgiving plans, and limiting gatherings to just a few people.

