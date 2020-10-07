Parade of Big Balloons canceled for 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield’s Parade of Big Balloons has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19 and current restrictions on parades in Massachusetts.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said in a statement to 22News, “We are saddened to see another tradition be cancelled, but it is for the safety and health of our community. We do not want to risk further spread of coronavirus to the audience, participants and volunteers.”

The Parade of Big Balloons has been a Thanksgiving holiday staple since 1991, kicking off the Christmas season in downtown Springfield.

This year, the Spirit of Springfield was forced to cancel multiple events including the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Star Spangled Springfield and the City of Bright Nights Ball.

Bright Nights at Forest Park will continue as planned with social distancing protocols in place.