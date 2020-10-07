Parade of Big Balloons canceled for 2020

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of the Spirit of Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield’s Parade of Big Balloons has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19 and current restrictions on parades in Massachusetts.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said in a statement to 22News, “We are saddened to see another tradition be cancelled, but it is for the safety and health of our community. We do not want to risk further spread of coronavirus to the audience, participants and volunteers.”

The Parade of Big Balloons has been a Thanksgiving holiday staple since 1991, kicking off the Christmas season in downtown Springfield.

This year, the Spirit of Springfield was forced to cancel multiple events including the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Star Spangled Springfield and the City of Bright Nights Ball. 

Bright Nights at Forest Park will continue as planned with social distancing protocols in place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Weather Alert Wind

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today