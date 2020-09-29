Parents in Wilbraham frustrated over fan limit for high school sports

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents in Wilbraham are voicing their frustrations over an outdoor gathering rule for high school sports.

The state now has a 50-person gathering limit for all outdoor activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the fan sections at high school games will be much smaller than normal this year.

The MIAA released guidance that recommends schools limit any non-essential spectators but the ultimate decision is up to schools.

Minnechaug High School in Wilbraham is allowing just two people per athlete. 22News spoke with one family that said they’re frustrated with this rule because it’s their daughter’s final season of field hockey, and she won’t be able to share it with her whole family.

It’s not just Minnechaug that’s limiting spectators; Ware isn’t allowing fans at all.

We contacted a number of other school districts about their fan regulations but have not heard back yet.