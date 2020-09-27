Participants take part in Walk to End Alzheimer’s across western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Pioneer Valley residents will participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday morning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s walk will take place with participants walking as individuals, families or small teams on their own instead of at a walk location.

The walk begins at 10:00 a.m. for participants. The Alzheimer’s Association says the funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Association.

A Promise Garden to honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease is planted in Stanley Park in Westfield where people can go view it from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with the disease.

Former 22News anchor Barry Kriger is the honorary chair of the 2020 walk.

An opening ceremony is scheduled to take place online at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and a celebration virtual party will take place on October, 27th.