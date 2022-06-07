SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more people continue to test positive for COVID-19 across the country, Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill is becoming the treatment of choice for some.

22News spoke with an Infectious Disease Specialist at Baystate Health about the Paxlovid pill. He told 22News that the anti-viral pill is now available, via prescription, at most local pharmacies and it is a safe and effective treatment.

The treatment is for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years of age and older, who are at high risk for severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

“You have to have COVID-19 and meet these criteria for severe illness within a time frame of 5 days of symptoms before you become eligible to receive this medication,” said Dr. Armando Paez, Infectious Disease Specialist at Baystate Health.

The drug regimen consists of three pills taken twice daily for five days and must be taken within five days after someone gets diagnosed with COVID, so make sure to get tested immediately if you think you have COVID-19.