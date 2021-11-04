Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments available Sunday

(WWLP) – CVS Pharmacies in Massachusetts will have pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ready to administer on Sunday.

There are 1,700 locations nationwide and 52 in Massachusetts are now accepting appointments for the kids vaccine. Parents are encouraged to make an appointment on the CVS website.

22News checked local availability on the CVS website and found open appointments at CVS locations in Longmeadow and Enfield for Sunday with more stores in Springfield, Westfield and Holyoke opening up availability through the rest of next week.

Walgreens Pharmacies also announced locations across the country will begin administering shots on Saturday but did not provide specifics for any Massachusetts locations.